Aaron Murray Names his Georgia Football G.O.A.T - Says 'Should Not Even Be a Debate'

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray named the player he thinks is the greatest Georgia football player of all time.

Declaring who is the greatest of all time can create some serious debates, especially in the basketball world, but it can be a sensitive topic in any sort of context. Like Georgia football, for example. Most would probably tell you Herschel Walker is the greatest of all time, some might say Brock Bowers, Todd Gurley or maybe even Kirby Smart.

For former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, though. The Georgia football G.O.A.T shouldn't even be a debate.

"Stetson [Bennett] may never play a down in the NFL, but Stetson Bennett, in my opinion, is the greatest Georgia football player of all time," Murray said on The Next Round. "What he was able to accomplish, the way he played those two seasons, the way he played in the playoffs, the way he played in the national championship, to me, he is the G.O.A.T. So I am separating college and NFL when I talk about the greats when it comes to Georgia football."

In the grand scheme of things, it all depends on perspective when it comes to who someone might think is the greatest of all time in a program's history. However, it is pretty hard to compete with Bennett's resume.

Is Stetson Bennett the G.O.A.T of Georgia Football?

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Heisman trophy finalist, two-time national champion, set the single-season passing yard record, an SEC title under his belt. It doesn't get much better than that. Now, did Bennett benefit from having a lot of talent around him during those two years? Absolutely. But Bennett showed up in the biggest moments continuously in his career, and you don't win two straight national titles with a sub-par quarterback. Not in today's world of college football.

Bennett is currently trying to work his way into some playing time at the professional level. However, his situation with the Los Angeles Rams got a little interesting this offseason. Matthew Stafford is back for another season and signed a one-year extension this offseason as well. On top of that, the Rams also drafted former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round of this year's draft. Based on those two things alone, it doesn't seem like Bennett will be seeing the field on Sundays anytime soon.

Going back to what Murray said, though, that doesn't discredit a single thing that Bennett accomplished during his time at the University of Georgia.