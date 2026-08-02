As If They Needed It, Jadeveon Clowney's Return Only Strengthens Texans' League-Best Defense

Jadeveon Clowney is heading back to where it all started.

Just over 12 years after being selected by the Texans with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, the 6'5" edge rusher is returning to Houston on a one-year deal heading into the ’26 season. The news was first reported by NFL Network .

Clowney’s contract carries a base value of $5.5 million and a maximum of $8 million according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson , who spoke with the defender upon signing.

“I had more opportunities,” explained Clowney , who was also garnering interest from other clubs, including the Browns. “[But] when I found out the Texans were interested, it was a no-brainer for me. It was comfortable for me to do that. I was excited to help the situation.”

“It was a family decision,” he continued . “It wasn't about the money. It was about chasing my legacy and chasing a Super Bowl. I’ve got a lot of game left and want to contribute. I was excited about playing with those guys [Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter], too. Good defense and I can help contribute.”

Calling them a “good” defense may be underselling it. Here’s a closer look at what Clowney will bring to Houston’s already loaded defense in 2026.

Clowney’s return to Texans is the cherry on top of an already loaded defense

Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are the league's best pass-rushing duo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he may not be the star he was in his prime—back when he earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2016—Clowney still packs a punch off the edge. Over the course of his career, the 33-year-old has tallied 450 total tackles, 66.5 sacks, 36 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns. In 2025, Clowney proved he can still be a difference-maker, leading the Cowboys in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (8.5) and generating a 18.1% pressure rate despite playing in just 13 games.

Now, he returns to Houston with an opportunity to make an elite defense even more dangerous.

The Texans’ 12–5 record last season, which included a nine-game winning streak to close it out, was powered by their dominant defense. Led by a front seven featuring one of the league’s best pass-rushing duos in Anderson and Hunter—and a secondary anchored by Derek Stingley Jr.—Houston allowed a league-low 227.2 yards per game and the second-fewest points per game (17.4) in 2025. They also finished second in turnover differential (+17), forced the third-most turnovers (29; 19 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries) and sacked opposing quarterbacks 47 times, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL.

The rich are getting richer, a theme in sports these days , as the Texans continue to add pieces to an already-loaded roster in pursuit of their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

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