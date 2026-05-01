Andrew Beard Announces Commitment Date - Georgia Bulldogs in the Mix

Andrew Beard has announced a commitment date and the Georgia Bulldogs are in the mix.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had an eventful week on the recruiting trail. Jerry Outhouse Jr. announced his decommitment from the Bulldogs, and then tight end Jaxon Dollar committed to Georgia the day after. Now, one of their premier prospects has announced a commitment date.

Andrew Beard, a running back in the 2027 class, will announce his commitment on May 8th. He has narrowed his list down to Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Clemson.

Andrew Beard, 2027 RB, Announces Commitment Date and Finalists

Andrew Beard, 2027 Prince Avenue Christian School running back in a drill during the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beard is rated as a four-star prospect, the 165th-best player in the country, the ninth-best running back in the class and the 18th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals' industry rankings. Beard is set to take official visits to all of his finalists this summer, but it looks like he will make his decision before those visits.

The Bulldogs already have two running backs committed to the class. Kemon Spell and Noah Parker are both already in the class, and it looks like Georgia is trying to add a third into the mix.

Georgia has a loaded running back room coming into this year, but there is potential that they could lose quite a few names. Dante Dowdell is in his final year and Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens will be draft eligible after this season. So there is a potential that Georgia loses up to three names after this year.

Beard is a bit of a legacy when it comes to Georgia football. His uncle is Garrison Hearst, who is considered to be one of the greatest running backs to ever play at Georgia. Beard also plays high school football at Prince Avenue, which is right down the road from the University of Georgia.

Georgia is now up to eight total players committed in the 2027 class. Things appear to be heating up for the Bulldogs, which is on par for the Bulldogs. They typically rack up commitments during the summer months while players are taking their official visits. Last year, Georgia was essentially done with their entire class before the college football season even started.

Here is a look at the complete recruiting class for the Bulldogs.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Donte Wright, CB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Aden Starling, WR