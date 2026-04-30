Jaxon Dollar Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

Jaxon Dollar, a 2027 tight end, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gotten off to a hot start in the 2027 recruiting class, and they just added another big name to the list. Jaxon Dollar, a tight end in the class, has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Dollar chose the Bulldogs over Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame and Texas.

Jaxon Dollar Commits to Georgia Over Notre Dame, Miami, Clemson and Texas

Jaxon Dollar, 2027 tight end from East Lincoln High in Denver, N.C. in a receiver drill during the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 34th-best player in the country, the second-best tight end in the class and the second-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to ON3's industry ranking. It's worth noting that Dollar took a visit to Georgia during their spring scrimmage ahead of his commitment.

The Bulldogs have become one of the nation's best programs when it comes to developing tight ends thanks to Todd Hartley. Oscar Delp is the most recent example as he was a third round draft pick in this year's class, and there is plenty of more talent remaining on the roster.

Georgia is now up to eight total commits in the 2027 class. Five-star running back Kemon Spell is the headliner of the class with Dollar right up there with him. They also hold a commitment from five-star cornerback Donte Wright, which has continued to be one of the hottest recruitments in the country.

Georgia has been known to really turn things up on the recruiting trail during the summer months. When players are taking official visits, that's when Georgia tends to go on a streak of commitments. Last year, the Bulldogs were essentially done with their class before the college football season even started.

Dollar will hopefully continue the trend of the Bulldogs having one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the country. This year, Georgia boasts the likes of Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Colton Heinrich, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour and Lincoln Keyes.

Kaiden Prothro was also part of Georgia's tight end class last year, but it looks like he might be morphing into a wide receiver for the Bulldogs.

Here is a look at all of the players currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs following Dollar's commitment.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Donte Wright, CB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Jerry Outhouse, CB

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Aden Starling, WR