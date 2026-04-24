Nick Peal, 2026 RB, Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

The Georgia Bulldogs have received a commitment from a 2026 running back, Nick Peal.

The Georgia Bulldogs looked like they had their roster set for the 2026 college football season, but a late addition has been made. Nick Peal, a running back in the 2026 class, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Peal is a running back for Roswell high school and had a monster senior season. He had 1,400 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns and 1,700 all-purpose yards, according to his twitter account. He also has a verified time of 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard and a vertical of 41.2 inches. A very explosive athlete and a solid late addition for the Bulldogs.

Peal is also related to Chris Peal, who played cornerback for the Bulldogs before transfering to the Syracuse Orange.

2026 Running Back Commits to Georgia Football

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It's not often programs make additions this late into the cycle, but when there is an in-state prospect who does not yet have a home and has posted the numbers that Peal has in his high school career, that's not one you probably want to pass up.

The Bulldogs already brought in a loaded 2026 recruiting class. In fact, fans got their first look at a lot of them this past weekend during G Day. Now there is another name fans will have to get familiar with ahead of the season.

Peal adds even more talent to an already loaded running back room at Georgia. The Bulldogs brought back Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Bo Walker. They also added Dante Dowdell out of Kentucky from the transfer portal and Jae Lamar out of the 2026 class. Now Peal joins that strong list of players.

Here is a look at all of the players Georgia added to the roster from the 2026 recruiting class.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

Terrence Penick, LB

Tyreek Jemison, OL

Blake Stewart, S

Nick Peal, RB