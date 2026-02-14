Ranking the Five Best Georgia Bulldog Wide Receivers From the Kirby Smart Era

Ranking the top five pass catchers in the history of Georgia Bulldogs football during the Kirby Smart era.

The Kirby Smart era of Georgia Football has produced some of the most amazing moments in Georgia Bulldogs history, and has featured a litany of players that will live on in Bulldog fans' hearts forever.

Among those talented players are a litany of wide receivers that have made an immense impact on the team. But which of those pass catchers are the best? Recently Bulldogs on SI ranked the top five Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers of the Kirby Smart era

Honorable Mentions:

Kearis Jackson

Javon Wims

Arian Smith

5. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) runs after a catch against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (known by his teammates as Rojack) is the epitome of development, as each of his four seasons with the Bulldogs was better than the last. The wide receiver finished the 2023 season with over 500 receiving yards and a quartet of touchdowns. Throughout his time, Rojack was one of the more reliable pass catchers the Bulldogs had, and has since become a model for consistency at the receiver position.

4. Mecole Hardman

Jan 1, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Texas Longhorns defensive back Kris Boyd (2) in the 2019 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Before he was a three-time Super Bowl champion, Mecole Hardman was a speedy wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs. His effort in 2017 and 2018 each resulted in over 400 yards of receiving and the wide receiver averaged more than 14 yards per reception throughout his career. Hardman's electricity with the ball made him a fan favorite in Athens for many years.

3. Zachariah Branch

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Zachariah Branch undoubtedly has the best single-season from the Kirby Smart era. The receiver hauled in a record-breaking 81 receptions for over 800 yards in 2025. But, his brief stint with the Bulldogs makes placing him at the top of the list a bit harder to do. Nevertheless, Branch will go down as one of Smart's most successful pass catchers, even if it only was for one season.

2. George Pickens

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) makes a diving catch while being guarded by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

George Pickens' time in Athens was never granted its full potential, thanks to a shortened COVID-19 season in 2020 and an ACL injury in 2021. But when he was on the field, there was no denying he was the most talented pass catcher in the Bulldogs arsenal. His stat line may not show it, but Pickens was undoubtedly one of Kirby Smart's most talented receivers.

1. Ladd McConkey

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch and runs for touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Toughness, elite route-running, a return specialist, and an ability to deliver in the clutch. Ladd McConkey had it all during his time in Athens, and his three seasons with the Bulldogs resulted in nearly 2,000 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns (not to mention two national titles). The wide receiver's consistency and overall abilities make him the best of the best of the Kirby Smart era.