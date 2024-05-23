Benjamin Yurosek Brings Explosive Traits to Tight End Room for Georgia
Georgia's newest tight end Benjamin Yurosek brings quite a bit of athleticism to the tight end room in Athens, Georgia. We break down his pros and cons here.
Georgia hasput a plethora of tight ends in the NFL since head coach Kirby Smart has taken over in Athens. Isaac Nauta, Charlie Woerner, Tre' McKitty, John Fitzpatrick, Darnell Washington, and Brock Bowers have all joined the NFL ranks since the 2017 NFL Draft. In six drafts, they've put six players in the NFL, on top of Eli Wolf being picked up as a undrafted free agent.
Entering the 2024 season, the Bulldogs have returning starter Oscar Delp at tight end, as well as Lawson Luckie and freshmen Jaden Radell and Colton Heinrich. Though this Georgia coaching staff felt it was neccesary to add Stanford transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek to the roster as well.
The rising senior battled injury during the 2023 season, but upon review of his 2022 film, you can see why not only Georgia prioritized him in the portal, but why the NFL is well aware of him already.
Pros
Yurosek is a tremendously smooth athlete. At 6'4, 245 pounds, Yurosek can split out in the slot and create space against nickel corners and other defensive backs despite his size. His ability to make plays after the catch is something that has created appeal for him as a prospect as well. That explosive nature shows up after the catch on a regular basis. Additionally, Yurosek is a dedicated and efficient blocker in the run game. He plays with a tremendous pad level, with good hat and hand placement. He's rarely in a bad body positioning.
Cons
The only thing that's kept Yurosek off an NFL roster at this point in his career is his limited medical history and quarterback play during his time at Stanford. His sophomore year he had a career high 653 yards on 42 receptions. His 15.5 yards per reception in 2022 were more than any Georgia tight end in a singular season since Brock Bowers' freshman season when he averaged 15.8 yards per reception. He should pair well with Oscar Delp, though there could be a bit of a skillset duplication. Though what Yurosek lacks in raw size, Delp makes up for. Also, whatever Delp lakes in game-breaking ability, Yurosek makes up for.
