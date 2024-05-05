Georgia TE Ben Yurosek Labeled 'Early Sleeper Pick' for 2025 NFL Draft
Georgia tight end Ben Yurosek has been labeled as an 'early sleeper pick' for the 2025 NFL draft.
The Georgia Bulldogs have become one of the more notable programs in college football when it comes to developing NFL-ready tight end prospects. Georgia is the only program to have three tight ends drafted within the first three rounds over the last four years. And 2025 is already looking like another solid class at the position for the Bulldogs.
Junior tight end Oscar Delp already has the attention of NFL scouts and is projected to be one of the top names in the class, but the Bulldogs have another name on the radar. Stanford transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek has been labeled as an "early sleeper pick" for the NFL draft according to ESPN.
"Georgia will once again have a star tight end to work with, as Ben Yurosek will debut this fall for the Bulldogs after three seasons at Stanford. Yurosek had 42 catches in 2021 and averaged over 15 yards per catch. A shoulder injury cut his 2023 season short, but he showed his stardom in Stanford's season opener against Hawaii with nine catches for 138 yards," Field Yates said.
The Bulldogs brought in a strong list of transfers this offseason and Yurosek was one of them. He will join the team this summer and will be an impact player for the national title-contending Bulldogs. Yurosek's addition comes at a good time too. Tight end Pearce Spurlin unfortunately had to medically retire from football due to a heart condition
While it isn't likely the Bulldogs will be able to replicate the impact Brock Bowers had on the roster over the last three years, they might be able to recreate his production through a multitude of players. Delp and Yurosek will be the top two names in the room, and based on early reactions, it will be another elite group of tight ends for coach Todd Hartley to work with this season.
