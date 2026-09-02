BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Announce Striping of Sanford Stadium for Game with Oklahoma Sooners on September 26
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ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs announced Wednesday that the school would “Stripe Sanford” for the game against the Oklahoma Sooners on September 26th.
It isn’t the first time UGA has used fans to create a special atmosphere for a game. Georgia fans organically called to “Stripe Sanford” a season ago against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss - a wild 43-35 win over the Rebels in October.
But the beginning of the modern shading of Sanford Stadium was when former coach Mark Richt called for a so-called Blackout against Auburn in 2007. Unbeknownst to players and fans alike, Richt had not just called for the Blackout, but he had also ordered special black jerseys from Nike - having them on hand if the opportunity presented itself to use them.
The sold out Sanford Stadium crowd was dressed in all black, as requested when the Bulldogs warmed up in their traditional red tops and classic Silver Britches. After the team piled into the locker room and pre-game speeches ended, the Bulldogs’ managers turned off the lights in and a minute later when they came back on, players saw black jerseys in front of them.
The locker room frantically slipped on the black tops while the Sanford Stadium crowd awaited them taking the field. The crowd erupted as the Dawgs ran Between the Hedges for the first time in black tops. Georgia then used the fourth quarter to stomp out the Tigers - leading to the Blackout being a legendary event in Georgia lore.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs announced earlier this season that the program will wear all white next weekend against Western Kentucky. It is the first time in modern history the Bulldogs have ever worn white helmets in a game. The white uniforms have been used in recruiting photoshoots for years by Smart and his staff.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post