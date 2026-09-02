BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Announce Striping of Sanford Stadium for Game with Oklahoma Sooners on September 26

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs announced Wednesday that the school would “Stripe Sanford” for the game against the Oklahoma Sooners on September 26th.

It isn’t the first time UGA has used fans to create a special atmosphere for a game. Georgia fans organically called to “Stripe Sanford” a season ago against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss - a wild 43-35 win over the Rebels in October.

But the beginning of the modern shading of Sanford Stadium was when former coach Mark Richt called for a so-called Blackout against Auburn in 2007. Unbeknownst to players and fans alike, Richt had not just called for the Blackout, but he had also ordered special black jerseys from Nike - having them on hand if the opportunity presented itself to use them.

The sold out Sanford Stadium crowd was dressed in all black, as requested when the Bulldogs warmed up in their traditional red tops and classic Silver Britches. After the team piled into the locker room and pre-game speeches ended, the Bulldogs’ managers turned off the lights in and a minute later when they came back on, players saw black jerseys in front of them.

The locker room frantically slipped on the black tops while the Sanford Stadium crowd awaited them taking the field. The crowd erupted as the Dawgs ran Between the Hedges for the first time in black tops. Georgia then used the fourth quarter to stomp out the Tigers - leading to the Blackout being a legendary event in Georgia lore.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs announced earlier this season that the program will wear all white next weekend against Western Kentucky. It is the first time in modern history the Bulldogs have ever worn white helmets in a game. The white uniforms have been used in recruiting photoshoots for years by Smart and his staff.