Broadcast Crew Announced For Georgia Football's Week One Matchup Against Marshall
The broadcast crew for the Georgia Bulldogs' first matchup of the 2025 college football season has been announced.
The countdown for the return of Georgia's 2025 college football season has reached single digits as the Dawgs' first matchup of the year is less than a week away. With gameday so close, the broadcast crew for the Dawgs' first game of the season has been announced.
ESPN's Mike Monaco will handle play-by-play responsibilities for Saturday's contest, while Kirk Morrison will share the booth, handling color commentary. Dawn Davenport will be responsible for sideline reporting.
The Dawgs' matchup against Marshall will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2004 season, when Georgia escaped with a 13-3 victory at home. Kirby Smart and his staff will look to have more success against the Herd this time around, as the Bulldogs are nearly 40-point favorites to win Saturday's game.
Georgia is entering the 2025 season with many high expectations and is looking to win their third national championship in five seasons. Doing so will require consistent execution throughout the regular season, as the Bulldogs are scheduled to face Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss during the regular season.
Georgia and Marshall's week one matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 30th, in Sanford Stadium, with coverage of this event being broadcast by ESPN. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has not lost a season opener and is on a more than 30-game win streak in their home venue.
