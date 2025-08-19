Georgia Bulldogs RB Nate Frazier Lands Huge NIL Deal With Major Headphones Brand
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier has landed a massive deal with an extremely notable headphones company.
During the NIL era of college football, many notable brands have utilized the likeness of college athletes to further their brands. One of the more notable companies to do so is the major headphones company, Beats by Dre.
Beats by Dre has annually featured a "Beats Elite" series, where the company includes a handful of college football players to represent their branding. One of the athletes featured in this year's class is Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier.
Frazier is one of nine players to be included in the company's promotion this year and was recently featured on the company's Instagram with Georgia-style headphones. Frazier is also a native of Compton, California, the same city where Beats' founder Dr. Dre is from.
Frazier and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be aired on ESPN.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
