Savion Hiter Reveals Why He Chose The Michigan Wolverines Over Georgia Football
Michigan Football commit Savion Hiter reveals why he chose the Wolverines over the Georgia Bulldogs and others.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some unfortunate recruiting news earlier this week as 5-star running back Savion Hiter announced that he would be taking his talents to the Michigan Wolverines for the 2026 college football season.
Hiter was heavily recruited by the Bulldogs, but ultimately chose to commit elsewhere, despite Georgia's efforts. During his recruitment, Hiter revealed what it was that tipped the scales in Michigan's favor.
"The culture there is so different than any other school. It feels like a blessing to be there any time I'm there," said Hiter. "They feel like family."
While missing out on highly talented running back prospects is always frustrating. The Bulldogs remain in an excellent position to sign one of the top classes in the country, as they currently have one of the nation's top three recruiting classes for the 2026 cycle.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
