Carolina Panthers are Very High on a Georgia Football NFL Draft Prospect

One NFL team is reportedly very high on Georgia tight end Oscar Delp ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

The NFL draft is quickly approaching and teams are starting to narrow down their draft boards ahead of the big event. That includes deciding which players are higher priorities than others. The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of players that will be hoping to hear their name called this year.

One of those players is tight end Oscar Delp. He followed in the foot steps of Brock Bowers and while he didn't have as productive of a career as Bowers, Delp showcased his skill set as a tight end over the last four years. Whether it's blocking in the run game or making things happen in the passing game, Delp can do it all.

Unfortunately, Delp was not able to participate in the NFL combine drills due to an injury that was discovered in Indianapolis, but he was able to participate at UGA's pro day. That, along with his film, has been enough for one team to fall in love with Delp, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid.

Carolina Panthers Reportedly High on Georgia's Oscar Delp

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers really like Delp and they seem to be one of the teams are looking to draft him this year.

"Adding another playmaker for Young is viewed as essential when speaking to sources close to the Panthers," Reid wrote. "It is certainly possible that they draft a receiver in Round 1 for a third consecutive year. Another position to watch is tight end. The team is reportedly high on Oscar Delp (Georgia), who could be an option as early as the second round."

That would mean Delp gets to stay close to home as he is from the state of Georgia.

There are some questions as to why Delp didn't put up the numbers many expected him to during his time at Georgia. There are a multitude of answers as to why perhaps, but at the end of the day, Delp looks to be one of the most versatile tight ends in this year's draft class.

The NFL draft will start on April 23rd and will conclude on April 25th. The first round will begin at 8 PM ET and the event is being held in Pittsburgh this year.

The Bulldogs had 13 total players drafted last year and they will be looking to replicate that success this year.