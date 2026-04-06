This Position Group Might Get Scary for the Georgia Bulldogs This Season

One of Georgia's offensive positions might become very scary this college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs had their first scrimmage of the spring this past weekend, and G Day is starting to creep up on the calendar. Kirby Smart and his staff are starting to see this year's roster mold together and get a better idea of what the strengths of this year's team might be.

There is a lot of attention around Georgia's defense this year, considering the number of names they return and the additions they made from the transfer portal, but one position group on offense might end up being the scariest unit on the roster.

Over the last few years, Georgia has become known for developing some of the best tight end prospects college football has to offer. Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers kickstarted this trend and others have allowed it to continue, Oscar Delp being the most recent example.

This year's tight end room might be the most loaded group of players they have had since Bowers and Washington were still in Athens.

Georgia's Tight End Room Could Become Very Scary This Season

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lawson Luckie returned for another season, Jaden Reddell is back for another year and Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour are entering their second seasons with the team.

Those are all names Georgia fans are very familiar with at this point; however, Luckie is the only player on the roster who brings in an abundance of playing time. To some, having a lack of experience in a room would provide some caution, but with this group, it just probes the question of how good they can be this season?

Reddell is having a strong spring up to this point, Barbour was raved about throughout the entire offseason last year and likely would've played a major role during the season had he not gotten injured and Williams really started to showcase his strengths as the year progressed.

Perhaps the biggest question for Georgia in regards to that position is not how good they will be, but how will they manage the snap count for all of those guys?

Luckie, being the veteran in the room, suggests he will take up a big chunk of playing time. Williams might have the most potential in the room. Barbour was rotated in early as a true freshman last year and Reddell is a third-year player who needs playing time as well.

It's a good problem for tight ends coach Todd Hartley and Georgia to have, and by the looks of things, the Dawgs might be on the verge of having one of the scariest position groups in all of college football.