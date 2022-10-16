Georgia quarterback Carson Beck got to take some snaps in Vanderbilt with the Bulldogs putting the game out of reach early and he did not disappoint. He made several impressive throws during Saturday's game, including two for touchdowns.

Beck would finish the day with 98 yards on 11 total throws while completing 81 percent of his passes. A solid showing from the third-year quarterback. One of Beck's incompletions was just inches away from being a touchdown as he perfectly placed a ball in the corner of the end zone but the receiver couldn't keep his feet in bounds.

Beck not only displayed his impressive arm talent but his overall command and understanding of the offense. He made checks at the line, looked poised in the pocket and consistently put the ball in the right spots for the Bulldogs.

Patience has been a virtue for Beck during his time at Georgia. He came into Athens as a highly profiled recruit but as many young players have to do, Beck had to wait his turn. While he may not be Georgia's main guy, Beck has gotten to work on his craft and become comfortable running Georgia's offense for the past three years, and that showed up on Saturday.

There is still a ways to go before conversations about the 2023 football season spark up, but based on what Beck showed against Vanderbilt, Georgia will be in good hands with Beck under center. He's had the opportunity to slowly gain experience in limited action at the end of games for the past few years and when it does become his turn, Beck will be ready to take over and lead Georgia's offense.

In today's world, it's not very often at a quarterback waits as long as Beck has to become the starter, especially with the transfer portal always being available. But Beck has continued to stick with the Bulldogs and will be more than ready to take over the reins of the offense when his number is officially called.

