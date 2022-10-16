Sedrick Van Pran Talks Offensive Line Continuity

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, 55 to 0. As they prepare to enter their bye week for the season prior to a brutal final stretch to end the season, Georgia's starting center, Sedrick Van Pran Granger spoke with Dawgs Daily about his performance and how he's felt the offense has progressed up front.

After winning their first three games of the year by a combined 130 to 0, Georgia slept walked through Kent State and Missouri before returning to 30-point dominance a week ago against the Auburn Tigers. Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium, they maintained that dominant nature that has them ranked No. 1 in the country.

It was the Georgia team we've come to expect during the regular season SEC East slate, they scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives of the game, putting up 200 yards passing in the first half alone before things cooled off in the second half.

Defensively, Georgia displayed the type of suffocating defense that they've become known for under Kirby Smart over the last several seasons. Freshman quarterback AJ Swann entered the football game without having thrown an interception, and though he left the contest with that flawless record still in tact, it wasn't because Georgia defenders weren't clogging passing lanes all day. Additionally senior defensive back Tykee Smith forced a fumble in the contest as well.

Even the backups had quite a bit of success as Carson Beck and the second unit offense drove the length of the field on culminating in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Beck to Dillon Bell. The 75-yard drive took just five plays to start the fourth quarter of the contest. The second string success continued as both Arik Gilbert and Cash Jones picked up their first official touchdowns in the red and black.

With the win over the Commodores, Georgia improves to 7-0, (4-0 in conference) as they head into their bye week.

