Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Talks Win Over Vandy, Entering Bye Week

Watch Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's press conference after the 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media following the Bulldogs 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt (VU) Commodores on Saturday afternoon. 

WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference

The Bulldog defense blanked VU for the second consecutive time in the series (62-0 in 2021) and that is the first time the Bulldogs have done that to an SEC team since 1980-81 to Kentucky (27-0 in 1980 and 21-0 in 1981).

Before this year, the last back-to-back shutouts over VU came with three in a row from 1962-64. The Bulldogs have two shutouts this year (33-0 over Samford) and now 10 in the Kirby Smart era including six in the SEC.

Georgia came in today ranked fourth nationally in Scoring Defense, surrendering just 10.7 points a game, and lowered that to 9.1 ppg. VU finished with just 150 yards of total offense on 47 plays. They were 5-for-13 on third down.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The leading tacklers were senior DB Chris Smith with five stops while sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and freshman Jalon Walker had four each. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

IMG_6581
News

Stetson Bennett Talks Dominant Performance From UGA Offense

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19239878
News

The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Georgia's Win over Vanderbilt

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19239912
News

Final: Georgia Suffocates Vanderbilt

By Brooks Austin
20221008_AJW_FB_AUBURN_1877-XL
News

JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Injured vs Vanderbilt

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19239461
News

Half: Georgia Rolling vs Vanderbilt

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19107288
News

JUST IN: Georgia Without Kendall Milton

By Brooks Austin
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2
News

Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jonathan Williams
20220924_AJW_FB_KENT_ST_2423
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

By Jonathan Williams