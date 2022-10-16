Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media following the Bulldogs 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt (VU) Commodores on Saturday afternoon.

WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference

The Bulldog defense blanked VU for the second consecutive time in the series (62-0 in 2021) and that is the first time the Bulldogs have done that to an SEC team since 1980-81 to Kentucky (27-0 in 1980 and 21-0 in 1981).

Before this year, the last back-to-back shutouts over VU came with three in a row from 1962-64. The Bulldogs have two shutouts this year (33-0 over Samford) and now 10 in the Kirby Smart era including six in the SEC.

Georgia came in today ranked fourth nationally in Scoring Defense, surrendering just 10.7 points a game, and lowered that to 9.1 ppg. VU finished with just 150 yards of total offense on 47 plays. They were 5-for-13 on third down.

The leading tacklers were senior DB Chris Smith with five stops while sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and freshman Jalon Walker had four each.

