CJ Allen and Chris Cole Named To Butkus Award Watchlist
Georgia has also produced elite linebackers that have gone on to do great things both on and off the field. The Bulldogs have two more guys who have been recognized as players to watch for the prominent Dick Butkus award given to the best linebacker in the country. Those two names are CJ Allen and Chris Cole.
Allen has been a force so far in his career with the Bulldogs. He has a successful career with the Bulldogs, tallying 117 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in just 28 games. In 2024, he had 76 tackles and three tackles for loss. Allen is one of the key returning defensive players for Georgia on defense heading into 2025.
Allen has continued to be in the headlines, attending SEC Media Days, being a part of the SEC Student Athlete Leadership, and being recognized as one of the top linebackers in the country. Allen has positioned himself to be one of the top draft picks in next year’s NFL Draft in the spring. With exceptional ability to be technically sound, fill the gaps, and being a great player in coverage, he has made himself into a can’t miss prospect
Cole saw playing time as a true freshman last year for the Bulldogs, taking advantage of his opportunities when they were afforded to him. Cole finished with 16 tackles (11 solo), two fumble recoveries, and a pass deflection. Cole had one of his best games against Florida a season ago, finishing with a career-high four tackles (3 solo). Cole is expected to see an uptick in his production and minutes this upcoming season for Georgia.
Last season, fellow Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, who is now in the NFL (Carolina Panthers), was the third Bulldog to win the award. The other two were Nakobe Dean (2021) and Roquan Smith (2017). Georgia has produced linebackers better than anybody in the country, with eight being selected in the NFL Draft. The Bulldogs have another pair of elite backers on their hands, ready to showcase their talent for the world to see.
So what is the Dick Butkus Award?
“Instituted in 1985, The Butkus Award® is one of the elite individual honors, originally given each year to one player in college football: the most impactful linebacker in the game. In 2008, The Butkus Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, took stewardship of the award to fully realize the original purpose of honoring athletic achievement and service to the community. Since that time, the award has honored the nation’s best high school, college, and professional linebackers. An independent Butkus Award Selection Committee conducts the selection process each year. The committee is comprised of 51 experts, including professional, college, and high school scouts, and prominent sports journalists.”