Five Things Georgia Bulldog Fans Should Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is almost here, as families and friends all across the country gather together to give thanks for all they have. While the holiday is a time mainly dedicated to family, thanks can also be given by college football fan bases.
One fan base that has a plethora of things to be thankful for is the Georgia Bulldogs. As the most gracious holiday of the season approaches, here is a brief list of all the things Georgia Bulldog fans have to be thankful for.
1. Gunner Stockton
Not only has Gunner Stockton been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in college football this season, but he has also played his best football in some of the most important moments. Should Stockton elect to return to Athens for the 2026 season, the Bulldogs will be in excellent shape.
2. Mike Bobo
While the most stubborn of Georgia fans may refuse to acknowledge it, the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive coordinator has been magnificent this season. Bobo's efforts have helped earn him a nomination for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach in college football. While his efforts may not always be appreciated, Bobo's prowess has easily taken the Bulldogs' offense to another level.
3. Steady Improvements Throughout Season
While there were some moments at the start of the season where the Dawgs were certainly not playing their best football, both sides of the ball have steadily improved throughout the regular season. Should the Bulldogs continue to improve their output, the Dawgs will have an excellent shot at winning a national title this season.
4. Absent From Coaching Search Drama
Currently, more than a quarter of the SEC is dealing with the stress of not knowing who their head coach will be for the 2025 season. However, the Bulldogs could not be further from this drama, and will likely not have to worry about losing Kirby Smart to another job for quite some time.
5. CJ Allen
The University of Georgia has always been known for its high prestige of linebackers. However, CJ Allen has been on a completely different level this season. While the linebacker is expected to be out for a handful of games, having a player as elite as CJ Allen will be a massive boost for the Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff.