Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen Expected to Play vs Georgia Tech
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen is expected to play vs Georgia Tech.
The final week of the 2025 regular season has arrived as teams all over the country begin to face their most hated rivals. One of the more notable matchups of the week is set to take place this afternoon, as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the 119th edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."
This year's contest is set to take place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be the first recorded instance of a neutral site matchup in the series' history. It will also be the second consecutive season that the game is played on Black Friday, rather than a normal college football Saturday.
Some big news for Georgia ahead of Friday's matchup as sources have confirmed to Bulldogs on SI that linebacker CJ Allen will play vs the Yellow Jackets. Allen was injured during the Texas game and did not play against Charlotte last week. The star linebacker is now ready to return to the lineup. A major addition for the Bulldogs.
Last year's meeting between these two teams produced an instant classic, as the Dawgs earned an eight-overtime victory in Athens, after erasing a 14-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. The matchup has been hailed by many as one of the greatest Georgia-Georgia Tech games of all time.
As both teams prepare for this year's contest, the two programs would likely prefer the matchup not to take as long, as they are both in the mix to reach their respective conference championships and need to remain as healthy as possible ahead of the postseason.
Georgia Bulldogs Getting Healthy Prior to Georgia Tech Game
Not only would a victory place the Bulldogs in a fantastic position to reach the College Football Playoff, but it would also be a historic achievement for the Dawgs. With a win, Georgia will have completed eight straight victories over the Yellow Jackets, making it the longest win-streak in series history.
This year's matchup will be somewhat historic in its own right, as it will be the first ranked matchup between these two teams since the 2014 season. The Dawgs were defeated by 16th-ranked Georgia Tech that season in an overtime matchup.
The Bulldogs have already secured their fifth consecutive 10-win season, but would love nothing more than to conclude their season with a win against their in-state rivals in one of the most prestigious venues in the entire state.
Kickoff for today's game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage for the event will be aired on ABC. Stay tuned for coverage from the Georgia Bulldogs matchups against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.