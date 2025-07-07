College Football Analyst Claims Georgia Will Be Favored in Every Game This Season
College football analyst Phil Steele claims that Georgia will be favored in every game this season.
There have been some questions surrounding Georgia's football team this offseason. Whether it's about Gunner Stockton, the wide receiver corps, the offensive line or the losses on defense, the Dawgs have their fair share of unknowns ahead of this season.
However, Georgia is coming off a season in which they lost two regular season games and still won the conference and made the college football playoff. That was with one of the nation's toughest schedules in the country, with road games against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. Those same opponents will be on the schedule this year, but one college football analyst doesn't see the Dawgs as an underdog in a single matchup.
"I think schedule is always big," Phil Steele said on 680 The Fan. "And if you look at last year's, Georgia had a brutal slate. They had to play Alabama on the road, Texas on the road, Ole Miss on the road, well guess what, they get all three of those teams at home this year. In fact if you go down Georgia's schedule this year, I don't have them as an underdog in a single game. I have them as a favorite in all 12 games of the regular season."
While those games are at home this year for Georgia, Texas having Arch Manning at quarterback and the Dawgs' recent struggles against Alabama bring up some questions for those matchups. However, Georgia's win streak at home dating back to 2019 certainly provides a firm stance to believe Georgia will be favored in every game this season.
