Georgia's KJ Bolden Listed as Top 50 Player in College Football Ahead of 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden has been listed as one of the top 50 players in college football ahead of the 2025 season.
As the final full month of the college football offseason approaches, teams are beginning to ramp up their training more than ever as predictions and rankings from analysts and experts pour in ahead of the 2025 regular season.
One list of rankings that has begun its debut is PFF's top 50 college football players heading into 2025. Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden found himself at the No. 42 spot on this list, ahead of the likes of Texas quarterback Arch Manning and others.
Georgia may have lost a superstar safety in first-round pick Malaki Starks, but another one is already waiting in the wings." Wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick. "Bolden, the No. 1 safety in the 2024 recruiting class and a top-15 overall prospect, quickly lived up to the hype in his freshman season."
Bolden was a late addition to the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class, but rapidly made his presence known. As a true freshman, the safety started numerous games and made a handful of impressive plays that were extremely uncharacteristic for someone his age. Bolden's fiery personality also helped him take on somewhat of a leadership role towards the end of the season.
Bolden will begin his sophomore season with the Bulldogs on August 30th when the team hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd in its 2025 season opener. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
