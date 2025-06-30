ESPN Claims the Best Could Be Yet to Come For Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 Recruiting Class
According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class could rise even higher than it already has in June.
As the month of June reaches its conclusion, the Georgia Bulldogs have put together one of the most impressive recruiting stretches in college football history. In the past 30 days, the Dawgs have nabbed commitments from nearly 15 prospects and have skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings.
But as the final full month of the offseason approaches, the Bulldogs' best may be yet to come. According to ESPN, the Dawgs remain in contention to land some of the nation's most coveted prospects such as running back Savion Hiter and linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
"The Bulldogs have a case to be among June's biggest recruiting winners." Wrote ESPN's Eli Lederman. "However, Georgia's fourth-ranked 2026 class might only get better with top targets set to commit."
With the Dawgs riding a massive wave of momentum and numerous top prospects still on the board, Kirby Smart and his staff are on pace to land another top-three recruiting class in the nation and once again cement themselves as one of the nation's premeire recruiters.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
