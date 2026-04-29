College Football Analyst Proclaims the Georgia Bulldogs Will Win the SEC Championship

A major college football analyst has proclaimed that the Georgia Bulldogs will win the SEC Championship for the third year in a row.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for another year of college football, as the team prepares for the 2026 season. As week one approaches, the Bulldogs' roster faces a multitude of questions that they must answer.

But while head coach Kirby Smart and his roster have a handful of questions to answer heading into 2026, one analyst believes that there is one question that is already a forgone conclusion for the Bulldogs.

During an episode of Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy revealed he felt that the biggest question the Bulldogs faced during the 2026 season was not whether the team could win the SEC Championship. In fact, the analyst proclaimed that Georgia likely will win their third title.

Greg McElroy Believes the Georgia Bulldogs Will Win the SEC Championship

Dec 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide former quarterback Greg McElroy on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship college football game against the Florida Gators at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Instead of worrying whether the Dawgs will be able to win their third straight conference title, McElroy has turned his attention to the team's quarterback, Gunner Stockton, who will be entering his second full season as the team's starter.

"The question is not whether Georgia can and or will win the SEC. They probably will win the SEC, they do it almost every year," said McElroy. "The question is whether Gunner Stockton can become the guy who makes the throw that beats a team like Oregon or Indiana in the College Football Playoff."

The Bulldogs have been mainstays in the SEC Championship game since Kirby Smart's arrival in 2016. The Dawgs have appeared in eight of the last nine title games and have claimed the title three of the last four seasons.

But conference championship success is not the team's main goal heading into 2026, as the Bulldogs are looking to win their third national under Smart since 2021. While the team has experienced great success in the past three seasons, the Dawgs have not won a College Football Playoff game since the 2022 season.

Should Stockton be able to add another level to his game and become an even more proficient quarterback in 2026, the Bulldogs will have an excellent chance to not only win the SEC Championship, but will also be massive contenders for the national championship.

Georgia will continue its offseason in the lead up to its week one matchup with Tennessee State on Saturday, September 5th. The Bulldogs are currently undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart.