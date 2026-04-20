Kirby Smart Reveals Which Georgia Bulldogs Player Surprised Him Most During Spring

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals which player surprised him the most following the team's spring practice camp.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2026 spring season has come to a close, as the team now gears up for its summer training period in the lead up to the 2026 regular season. With spring now over, the Dawgs coaching staff can now re-evaluate its roster.

One player who has once again turned heads this offseason is running back Dwight Phillips Jr., who reportedly had one of the biggest springs out of all the running backs and is quickly creating mass amounts of buzz around their name.

Phillips carried the ball seven times for 29 yards and a touchdown on Saturday's scrimmage, and even hauled in a 19-yard reception. The running back was one of the many ball carriers to have a strong showing during G-Day.

Given his smaller stature, Phillips has become somewhat of an underdog during his time with the Bulldogs, as he is far from the prototypical build for an SEC ball carrier. However, his speed and quickness have helped make him a fan favorite.

But Phillips' speed and quickness were not what has pleased Kirby Smart most throughout the team's spring. Instead, it was the pride and work ethic he showcased all throughout. Smart complimented Phillips' mindset during a media presser following the scrimmage.

Kirby Smart Praises Dwight Phillips Jr.'s Work Ethic

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (20) runs with the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Dwight is one of the most prideful kids I've ever been around. I think coach [Mike] Bobo and coach [Josh] Crawford point how much effort and toughness he played with every day," said Smart. "He was the most explosive back of the spring, and he was a really big surprise."

Phillips showcased his explosiveness multiple times early into the 2025 season, but saw his production taper off towards the back-end of Georgia's schedule. With another year of experience under his belt, the running back has an opportunity to become an even bigger piece of Georgia's offense during the 2026 season.

As the offseason continues, Phillips and the rest of the Bulldogs will continue their offseason regime as the team prepares for its week one contest against Tennessee State. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.