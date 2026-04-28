College Football Analyst Has Interesting Comparison for Georgia's Gunner Stockton

A major college football analyst has provided an interesting comparison for Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.

It is no secret that quarterbacks are the most important position in college football, and a strong passer can be the difference in a championship team or a losing season. With that, many passers are often the most heavily analyzed players on a team.

With the offseason in full swing, numerous analysts and fans have begun to make their declarations on the skill sets for each team's quarterback heading into the 2026 season. One player who has garnered loads of attention thus far is Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Stockton has been a fairly polarizing figure in the media space, as some analysts proclaim he is one of the better quarterbacks in the country. While others have stated that he is holding the Bulldogs' offense back and have even heavily criticized his abilities as a passer.

However, analyst Greg McElroy has offered a new take on the Georgia quarterback. One that does seem to accurately and fairly describe Stockton's impact on the roster. The former Alabama quarterback revealed his comparison during an episode of his show, Always College Football.

ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy Provides Interesting Comparison for Gunner Stockton

Jul 19, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; SEC Network personality Greg McElroy visits Radio Row during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"He [Stockton] had very few attempts that traveled more than 20 yards down field. So he's a point guard, and he's been great," said McElroy. "He's a great distributor. He gets it out quick, he gets it out accurately, and is really relentless. If you watch him, he's just tough as nails."

In its most traditional form, the point guard position in basketball is the player who begins plays and is the main component that an offense runs through. These players oftentimes distribute the ball to other players on the court, while occasionally making plays of their own.

Stockton's comparison to a point guard appears to be fairly accurate, without having a backhanded sentiment attached to it. While the Bulldogs' offense was not at its most explosive with him at the helm, the unit was extremely efficient, and Stockton rarely made mistakes to hinder its production. Should his output remain consistent with his 2025 season, Georgia's offense will once again be extremely efficient.

As the offseason rolls on and Stockton continues his development, the Bulldogs quarterback will look to further his abilities and unlock a new level to his game. The Dawgs will return to action for week one on Saturday, September 5th.