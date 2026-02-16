College Football Players Praise the Georgia Bulldogs's Pursuit of Coach Larry Knight

College football players are showing their support for the Georgia Bulldogs pursuit of outside linebackers coach Larry Knight.

The Georgia Bulldogs have found themselves in a major coaching search for the outside linebacker position, as former coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe recently announced that he would be taking his talents to the NFL to join the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff.

Uzo-Diribe's departure created a massive void in the Dawgs' defensive staff, one which Kirby Smart and company have been diligently looking to fill. However, it appears Georgia has circled in on a candidate, as reports indicate that the Bulldogs are in heavy pursuit of West Virginia's Larry Knight.

Knight specializes in past rush capabilities, and recently served as the defensive ends coach for Arkansas State. The coach is also a Georgia native and has had other coaching stints with Georgia Tech, Temple, and Georgia State. His regional familiarity could provide a massive recruiting boost to the Bulldog's outside linebacker room as well.

Knight's coaching abilities have been praised by many. However, the most meaningful of praises has come from his former players, who are beginning to proclaim that Georgia will have one of the nation's best pass rushing attacks next season, should Knight join the Bulldogs' staff.

Former Players React to Georgia's Pursuit of Coach Larry Knight

Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Georgia won 55-0. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Played under him when he was at Temple. He's everything advertised and more," wrote Khalil Poteat on social media. "Georgia will be the best pass rushing team in the conference."

Poteat's firsthand experience with Knight, combined with his high praise should excite Georgia fans, as the team is looking to become more productive in its pass rush this season. During the 2025 season, Georgia finished with just 20 sacks, which ranked last in the SEC.

Given their poor performance in 2025, Georgia has made it publicly known that their next outside linebackers coach will be someone who specializes in getting after the quarterback.

The Bulldogs' defense is loaded with talented players who have an ability to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Adding a coach with a specialty in rushing the passer such as Knight could be just what the roster needs to become one of the most feared defenses in the nation.

While a deal between the two parties has yet to be made official, the Bulldogs' strong push for Knight could indicate that their coaching search is nearing its end. Stay tuned for more updates from Bulldogs on SI.