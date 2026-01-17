Could Former NFL Head Coach Mike Tomlin Join the Georgia Bulldogs Coaching Staff?

Could former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin become a member of the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff?

The football world received some shocking news earlier this month, as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that he would be stepping away from his role following the team's loss to the Houston Texas in the Wildcard Round.

Tomlin served as the Steelers' head coach from 2007 to 2025 and led the team to a litany of playoff appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XLIII. Arguably, his most impressive stat was the fact that he coached the Steelers to a winning record in all 19 seasons with the organization.

Following the news that Tomlin was stepping down, many in the football world began to speculate about the former head coach's next move. This has led some fans at the collegiate level to theorize that his next move could be joining the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff in some capacity.

Going from NFL head coach to a staff member on a collegiate program could be seen as a significant demotion. However, Tomlin's hypothetical move to Athens could make sense should it happen. For starters, Tomlin's daughter, Harley, is currently a member of the Bulldogs' gymnastics team, and the head coach has been seen attending her events on numerous occasions.

Mike Tomlin supporting his daughter Harley in her gymnastic meet ❤️@UGAGymnastics pic.twitter.com/i01xIt30Ll — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2026

In addition to moving closer to his daughter, Tomlin's role with the Bulldogs would likely result in much less responsibilities and stress for the coach. Factors which likely resulted in his decision to step down.

Tomlin has also become well acquainted with Kirby Smart's roster. In the past three seasons, the Steelers have taken a trio of former Bulldogs in the NFL Draft, and the head coach has routinely been present for the Bulldogs' Pro-Day event.

Kirby Smart has also made it a massive priority to have former NFL coaches on his staff. The most famous example of this is Todd Monken, who served as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022 after his time with the Cleveland Browns. However, Mike Tomlin would easily be the most notable of former NFL figures to coach under Smart.

While there has not been any public interest between Tomlin and the Bulldogs thus far, the prospect of moving closer to his daughter and working in a less stressful role, while still being around the game could be enough to entice Tomlin to join the Georgia Bulldog coaching staff.