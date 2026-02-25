NFL GM Eric DeCosta Raves About Georgia Bulldog Players During 2026 NFL Combine

An NFL General Manager had glowing things to say about the Georgia Bulldogs and their players during the 2026 NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana, as NFL prospects from all across the country look to increase their draft stock in what will be the most important interviews and workouts of their lives.

Ahead of players completing their workouts, a handful of the league's general managers spoke with members of the media to discuss their processes ahead of the event and comment on the future plans for their respective organizations.

Baltimore Ravens General Manager, Eric DeCosta was one of the figures to meet with the media, and was prompted to share his opinion on players from the Georgia Bulldogs. DeCosta did not hold back on his praises for the quality of players that come from the program.

Baltimore Ravens General Manager Compliments the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta watches warm ups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean they love football. They're talented, but they love the game," said DeCosta. "It's important to them, and they know what it takes. The acclimation is going to be easier for them, because they've essentially been in a program that has a lot of demands on them and is run like an NFL program."

Kirby Smart and his staff have been somewhat notorious around college athletics for their rigorous practices and physical play-style. It is a style that has helped the Dawgs become one of the most dominant teams in the sport, and has produced a plethora of first round draft picks.

Georgia will look to produce similar results this season, as a handful of hopefuls are looking to continue Kirby Smart's impressive streak of first round draft selections. Georgia had three players taken in last years draft and have produced more than 25 first rounders since Smart's first season with the program

The Ravens are an extremely well acquainted team with Georgia Bulldogs players, as they currently have four former Bulldogs on their active roster. The organization also selected a Georgia player in the first round of last year's draft, taking safety Malaki Starks with the 27th overall pick.

The general manager's compliments of Georgia players, as well as the team's handful of Bulldogs on the roster serves as a massive recruiting point for Kirby Smart and his staff, and could easily help the Dawgs acquire more talent moving forward and not only prove that Smart's methods work, but that they are supported by some of the biggest figures in the sport.