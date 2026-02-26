Former Georgia Bulldogs Reveals Kirby Smart Made Him Reconsider Playing Football

A former Georgia Bulldog players reveals that Kirby Smart intense coaching style made him reconsider playing college football.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is one of college football's most recognizable figures and has built quite the reputation for being one of the sports best coaches. Smart has achieved such a prestige due to his high demands of his players and fellow coaches on staff.

Smart's intesity and passion for the sport has resulted in numerous hilarious stories of former players and coaches recounting events of him getting onto players durinf practices and games. These events have become known as "hot mic" moments.

Former Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette shared a hot mic moment of his own during his time with the Bulldogs and revealed that Smart's wrath was so intense that it even had him rethinking his decision to play college football.

Daylen Everette Recounts His First "Hot Mic" Moment With Kirby Smart

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts with defensive back Daylen Everette (6) in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I remember there was one time, I think it was my freshman year. We were at fall camp and it was my first time getting reps with the ones and you know, I gave up some plays. And he [Smart] just starts cussing me out on the mic," said Everette. "He's like 'Man you can't guard him? You want to play right? And you can't even do that, what are we doing?' That was the first time he really got on me like bad on the mic."

Everette then recounted how following that practice, he went back to his room and spoke with his mom. The cornerback revealed that Smart's wrath even had him considering if football was the sport for him.

"I'm not going to lie, I went back to my room that day and probably talked to my mom like, 'Man, I don't know if I want to do this anymore.' But that' just how he is as a coach," said Everette.

Despite this, Everette would go on to have an extremely fruitful career with the Bulldogs. The cornerback finished his collegiate career with nearly 150 tackles, five interceptions, and more than 15 pass deflections. It's safe to say its a good thing he decided to continue his collegiate career.

Everette will be competing in this year's combine and will be looking to impress NFL scouts with his athletic abilities ahead of the NFL Draft. This year's draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23rd and will conclude on Saturday, April 25th.