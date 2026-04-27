Replacing Georgia's NFL Draft Picks: Who's Next Up for the Bulldogs?

A look at who will be sliding into the roles of Georgia players who were selected in the NFL draft this year.

The Georgia Bulldogs had eight players selected in this year's NFL draft. Another successful year for the Bulldogs in that department. However, when talent leaves the roster it also leaves a hole on the depth chart. So who will be replacing the players who were drafted off of Georgia's roster?

Monroe Freeling to a Rotation of Players

For starters, Monroe Freeling was first off the board. The starting left tackle for the Bulldogs was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round. As to who will replace his role, it could be a seleciton of players.

Earnest Greene, Juan Gaston and Jah Jackson will all likely rotate at tackle this season. However, it's probably more likely that Greene ends up playing the most snaps at left tackle given that he is the veteran in the room.

Which Players are Replacing Georgia's NFL Draft Picks?

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) celebrates defeating the Florida Gators with offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (63) at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Christen Miller to Elijah Griffin

Christen Miller was selected in the second round by the New Orleans Saints. His role will likely be filled by sophomore Elijah Griffin, who appears to have stardom written all ove rhim. He played a lot of snaps for Georgia as a true freshman and is going to be a focal point of the defense this year.

CJ Allen to Raylen Wilson

Allen and Wilson were hand in hand last season. Some thought Wilson would maybe declare for the draft too, but ultimately, he stayed in Athens. The starters at linebacker will likely be Wilson and Chris Cole this season, but Wilson will be the head honcho in the room like Allen was.

Oscar Delp to Whoever Todd Hartley Wants

It would be a disservice to say Delp would be replaced by just one person in the tight end room considering all of the talent they have. Lawson Luckie returns, Jaden Reddell showed a lot of promise during the spring, Elyiss Williams is an atuomatic mismatch like he showed last season and Ethan Barbour is looking to be fully healthy this season. Choose any of them to replace Delp's produciton.

Zachariah Branch to Sacovie White-Helton

No one will likely ever replace what Branch was able to do on the field during his time at Georgia, but White-Helton has some playmaking ability to him as well. Georgia fans haven't gotten to see much of White-Helton up this point, but he appears to have the ability to be another solid receiver in the slot for the Bulldogs.

Daylen Everette to Ellis Robinson

While Demello Jones could also be included in this and probably should, ultimately Robinson appears to look the part of being the cornerback in the room. However, the gap between he and Jones isn't as far as some probably think. Robinson was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and by seasons end last year, he was showing that five-star promise on the field.

Colbie Young to Isiah Canion

Could this be the season that Georgia gets a full season from its starting X receiver? They went into the portal to add Canion to the roster from Georgia Tech, and it looks like he is going to slide into the starting role that Young held last season.

Micah Morris to Donnie Glover

This will ultimately boil down to where Georgia wants to play Glover as Morris mostly played left guard, but Glover is certainly the next enforcer at that spot. Although, Zykie Helton is another name to keep an eye on at this spot as well.