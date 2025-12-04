Could Georgia Hold On to Defensive Coordinator Glenn Schumann?

Could the Georgia Bulldogs hold on to defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann?

It has been a busy year in college football in regards to head coaching changes. Major jobs like Penn State, LSU, Florida, Virginia Tech and Arkansas all came open at some point in time this year. All of those jobs, outside of Penn State, have all been filled. So that leads to a major question for the Georgia Bulldogs?

Could the program hang on to defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann for another season?

Schumann has been considered a name to know in the "up and coming" coaching market for the last few years. He has been very successful in his time at Georgia and the assumption has been that eventually he would take another job down the road.

However, Schumann has not been linked to any of the job openings. Even jobs like Tulane, James Madison or USF, where coaches have left for bigger jobs, have or did not name Schumann as a leading candidate for any of those jobs. Nor has he been listed as a name who has interviewed for any of those jobs.

Will Glenn Schumann Remain with the Georgia Bulldogs?

Georgia Defensive Glenn Schumann on the sideline during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's important to remember that Schumann reportedly interviewed for the North Carolina head coaching job last season before Bill Belichick ultimately landed the job. Schumann also showed interest in the defensive coordinating job with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to that before he ultimately decided to remain in Athens.

So, will Georgia hang on to Schumann for at least one more season?

Right now, it certainly looks that way. However, given Schumann's previous interest in potentially coaching in the NFL, it's still too soon to assume that will be the case.

It's also worth noting that Schumann is still just 35 years old. In other words, he is still in the early stages of his coaching career and likely does not feel rushed into making the next jump in his career. Kirby Smart was famously known for waiting around at Alabama as the defensive coordinator until the perfect job opened up for him. It looks like Schumann is doing exactly that at Georgia right now.

For now, Schumann and the rest of Georgia's staff are focused on winning an SEC Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday, and after that, will focus on winning a national title in the college football playoffs.

More from Bulldogs on SI: