South Florida to Hire Ohio State OC Brian Hartline As Next Head Coach
South Florida lost head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn over the weekend, and has moved quickly in its search to replace him.
Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is set to become the school's next head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. It will be a six-year deal for Hartline, who is expected to remain with the Buckeyes through the school's playoff run, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.
It will be Hartline's first head coaching job after spending several years as an assistant. This season was Hartline's first as a primary play caller at Ohio State, where he has also been responsible for developing several elite wide receivers for the program.
The 39-year-old Hartline is a former standout for the Buckeyes. After a seven-year professional career with the Dolphins and Browns, Hartline retired after the 2015 season and has been an assistant at Ohio State since 2017 in several roles.
Hartline has long been seen as the next up-and-coming assistant to take over a program. He will now get his shot at South Florida in replacing Golesh.