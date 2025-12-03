SI

South Florida to Hire Ohio State OC Brian Hartline As Next Head Coach

South Florida has moved quickly to hire its replacement for Alex Golesh.

Mike McDaniel

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is set to become the next head coach at South Florida.
Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is set to become the next head coach at South Florida. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

South Florida lost head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn over the weekend, and has moved quickly in its search to replace him.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is set to become the school's next head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. It will be a six-year deal for Hartline, who is expected to remain with the Buckeyes through the school's playoff run, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

It will be Hartline's first head coaching job after spending several years as an assistant. This season was Hartline's first as a primary play caller at Ohio State, where he has also been responsible for developing several elite wide receivers for the program.

The 39-year-old Hartline is a former standout for the Buckeyes. After a seven-year professional career with the Dolphins and Browns, Hartline retired after the 2015 season and has been an assistant at Ohio State since 2017 in several roles.

Hartline has long been seen as the next up-and-coming assistant to take over a program. He will now get his shot at South Florida in replacing Golesh.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football