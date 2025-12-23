Damon Wilson Sues Georgia Over Claim that He Owes $390K

Missouri edge Damon Wilson has sued Georgia over the claim that he owes the school $390K.

Earlier in the month of December, it was reported that the University of Georgia was seeking $390K from former Bulldog Damon Wilson for breaking his contract. Wilson had reportedly signed a contract with the Bulldogs and then opted to transfer to Missouri.

It was a 14-month contract worth $500,000 to be distributed in monthly payments of $30,000 with two additional $40,000 bonus payments that would be paid shortly after the NCAA transfer portal window closed.

Now, Damon has responded by suing the University of Georgia. In a 42-page complaint filed on Tuesday morning in Missouri, Wilson's attorney makes the claim that Georgia is looking to penalize Wilson for transferring out of their program.

Damon Wilson Sues the University of Georgia

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Georgia appears intent on making an example of someone, they just picked the wrong person,” said Jeff Jensen, one of Wilson’s attorneys. “Damon never had a contract with them. I don’t see how Georgia thinks intimidation and litigation will help their recruitment efforts — maybe players could bring lawyers with them to practice.”

This was Georgia's response to matter.

“This matter involves pending litigation, and we have no comment at this time,” University of Georgia Athletic Association spokesman Steven Drummond said. “We refer you to our previous statement.”

Here is what Drummond said when initial report came out that Georgia was seeking damages from Wilson's transfer.

"When the University of Georgia Athletic Association enters binding agreements with student-athletes, we honor our commitments and expect student-athletes to do the same," athletics spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to ESPN.

Wilson's suit argues that Georgia falsely told other power four programs that Wilson would owe the Bulldogs $1.2 million if he left in an attempt to keep them from recruiting WIlson in the portal. The suit also claims that Georgia did not immediately put Wilson's name in the portal and instead launched an attempt to try and keep him in Athens.

It's worth noting that schools are not required to put a players name immediately in the portal when the player makes the request. Usually the schools is given a deadline which is somewhere around two business days.

The suit also claims that Wilson missed out on NIL opportunities suffered emotional and mental distress caused by the Bulldogs’ false claims, his attorneys allege.

