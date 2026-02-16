Georgia Bulldogs Add Former Running Back Legend to Staff Ahead of 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a former running back legend ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been diligently working on assembling its coaching staff ahead of the 2026 college football season, as the team looks to win its third national championship under head coach Kirby Smart.

The Dawgs have already made a litany of staff changes and hirings that have caught the attention of fans. However, the Bulldogs' latest addition may be the most exciting of them all, as it involves a former running back who became a legend during his playing days at the University of Georgia.

According to reports, the Bulldogs have hired former running back Robert Edwards to serve in a support staff role during the 2026 season. The spot was made vacant in the wake of David Hill's departure to Colorado State.

Robert Edwards' Deep Connections to the University of Georgia

A Georgia Bulldogs fan cheers before an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards played running back for the Bulldogs from 1994-1997 and rushed for over 2,000 career yards and 27 touchdowns before transitioning to the NFL. He is also a former teammate of head coach Kirby Smart.

For nearly two decades, Edwards coached at the high school level, which consisted of stints all across the state of Georgia. Now, it appears the former player will be taking his talents to the Bulldogs' staff to assist his former team.

Kirby Smart has not shied away from leaning on former Bulldog players to assist with the current roster, and has hired multiple former players to coaching roles. Players such as Jarvis Jones, Warren Ericson, Mike Bobo, and others have immensely contributed to the Bulldogs’ success over the years.

The Bulldogs also recently added a former player to their defensive staff, as Maurice Smith has joined the team after serving in an unofficial position during the 2025 season.

Having a coaching staff assembled of former Georgia greats not only bodes well for the staff's coaching abilities, but also adds a sense of passion to the team that can only be displayed by those who have suited up for the Red and Black.

With a player who has as much experience and passion for the University of Georgia as Edwards on staff, the Bulldogs' running back room could develop into one of the nation's best during the 2026 season.

Georgia will begin its 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th when they host Tennessee State for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.