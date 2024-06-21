Dominic Lovett Listed as Georgia Football's Most Underrated NFL Draft Prospect
Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett has been listed as one of the Bulldogs' most underrated prospects heading into the 2024 season.
During the Kirby Smart era, the Georgia Bulldogs have become synonymous with the NFL Draft and have consistently produced a litany of players who receive the opportunity to play at the next level. But with so many talented players on the Bulldogs’ roster at one time, some players can become overlooked or underrated.
According to CBS Sports, wide receiver Dominic Lovett is Georgia’s most underrated player when it comes to this year’s NFL Draft. Lovett, who transferred from Missouri ahead of the 2023 season was a large contributor to the Bulldogs’ offense in 2023 and finished the year with over 600 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Lovett will have an excellent opportunity to heavily improve his draft stock this season and will also have a good chance at hitting the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards. A milestone that has not been reached by a Georgia receiver in more than 20 years.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
