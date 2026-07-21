Everything Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Said During 2026 SEC Media Days

Everything Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart covered and discussed during the 2026 SEC Media Days

The second day of the 2026 SEC Media Days are underway as another batch of coaches and players converge on Tampa, Florida to preview the upcoming season. The latest coach to address the media is Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

Given he is now the longest tenured coach in the SEC, Smart discussed a plethora of major topics and provided updates for numerous aspect of his program as well as the sport. Below are all the topics the Dawgs' head coach touched on in his speech.

Greg Sankey

Smart opened his speech by thanking SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and noted the many difficult decisions the commissioner is forced to make. The Bulldogs head coach also noted the severity of those decisions.

Thanking Staff Members

Smart also took the time to thank a handful of groups including media members and his staff. The head coach also noted that staff retention is just as, if not more important than retaining players on the roster.

Tampa, Florida

The location of this year's media days has been a major talking point amongst media members and coaches. However, Kirby Smart appears to be extremely happy with the opportunity to visit the city and recalled numerous memories from his childhood regarding the state of Florida.

College Baseball Team

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team also experienced a great deal of success this season, as they made a significant run in the College World Series. Smart took the time to congratulate Wes Johnson and his staff on their season.

Gunner Stockton

Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is present for his second media days, as he leads the Dawgs into the 2026 season. Smart shared a white water rafting story about Stockton, noting his willingness to always step up and be a leader.

Raylen Wilson

Senior linebacker Raylen Wilson is also in attendance this week. Smart noted the growth that Wilson has made in his time with the program and even recalled that Wilson had made his first start as a true freshman in an SEC Championship Game.

Drew Bobo

Center Drew Bobo was the third player Smart mentioned in his address and commented on Bobo's unique relationship to the program given that his father, Mike is the team's offensive coordinator. Smart also provided an injury update to Bobo, who was sidelined during the final weeks of teh 2025 season.

College Football's Changing Landscape

It is no secret that the world of college football has undergone some massive changes over the past few years. Despite more changes on the horizon, Smart noted that this afternoon, he wanted to focus on what wins games on Saturdays.

Championship Team Studied (OKC Thunder)

Georgia has routinely made an effort to study other successful programs over the years. This year's team was the Oklahoma City Thunder, who at the time had won the NBA Finals. Smart commented that the team's willingness to be uncommon were the traits the program took away the most.