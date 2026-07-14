Georgia Bulldogs Reveal List of Players Attending 2026 SEC Media Days

The Georgia Bulldogs have revealed the names of its players who will be representing the program during the 2026 SEC Media Days.

The 2026 SEC Media Days are less than a week away as all 16 of the conference's member schools will converge on Tampa, Florida to answer a litany of topics regarding the 2026 season. The event serves as a first media appearance for many programs and is what many refer to as the final event of the offseason.

This year, the Bulldogs will have three athletes represent the program and the names listed are well known by nearly all Dawg fans. Quarterback Gunner Stockton, offensive lineman Drew Bobo, and linebacker Raylen Wilson will all be in attendance for the event.

Stockton was present for last year's media days event and will likely be one of the most seasoned veterans in attendance for the event as he enters his final season for collegiate athletics. Bobo and Wilson are also both entering their senior seasons and are expected to be leaders within the group.

During his first full year as a starter, Stockton completed just under 70% of his passes for 2,894 yards through the air. The Bulldogs quarterback also accounted for 400 yards on the ground and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Georgia Bulldog Players Representing the Dawgs at SEC Media Days

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks at SEC Media Days. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Georgia is heading into this year's event fresh off their second-straight SEC Championship and will be looking to three-peat the conference title this season. Despite their successes in conference, the program has been unable to secure a victory in the College Football Playoff since 2022.

Motivation to win another title and earn a playoff win will likely be a highly discussed topic for the players as they participate in media events and interviews.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart will also be in attendance for the event and will address the media as part of annual tradition for head coaches. Smart is the longest active tenured coach in the conference, and is currently the only active SEC head coach to have won a national title.

As the countdown to SEC Media Days continues, details regarding the event's schedule and broadcast times will be revealed at a later date. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for more coverage.