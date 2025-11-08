FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Handle Mississippi State on the Road
The Georgia Bulldogs handle Mississippi State on the road.
The Georgia Bulldogs dominated Mississippi State on the road on Saturday as they cruised their way to a 41-21 win. It was a big day for Georgia's offense and the defense stepped up in some crucial moments as well to keep Mississippi State off the scoreboard.
Mississippi State got off to a hot start offensively. They took their opening drive 75-yards for a touchdown to quickly put them up 7-0. Georgia then responded with a drive of their own that resulted in a field goal. Georgia's defense got a stop on the next drive and big run from Nate Frazier got them near the goal line. Unfortunately a fumble from Dillon Bell on an end around gave Mississippi State. However, Georgia forced a fumble of their own on the next drive and a big catch from Elyiss Williams put them in business. Chauncey Bowens finished the drive with a touchdown to go up 10-7.
On Mississippi State's next drive, Georgia got another crucial stop on third down thanks to a pass breakup from Daylen Everette. Georgia proceeded to go on a death march on the next drive. A few nice runs from Nate Frazier, an explosive pass to Oscar Delp and a first down run from Gunner Stockton on third down set Georgia up for business. Stockton then hit Delp for a touchdown to go up 17-7.
Mississippi State starts walking it down the field but a false start penalty gets them behind the sticks. Kamario Taylor does his best to get the offense into a better situation on first and second down, but the Georgia ultimately turns them over on downs.
On their next drive, Georgia faced a 4th and 3, they initially brought the punt unit on, but proceed to substitute the offense onto the field. Mississippi State then jumps offsides to give Georgia a first down. Stockton then hits Branch on a screen pass to find the end zone to extend Georgia's lead to 24-7. A massive drive for the Bulldogs before heading into the locker room for halftime.
Georgia Offense and Defense Dominates Mississippi State
Outside of the turnover, Georgia's offense has been extremely efficient thus far. Bowens and Frazier have both had nice runs and Stockton has spread the ball around in the passing game to keep the Dawgs ahead of the sticks. The defense has also stepped up in key moments against an offense in Mississippi State that is one of the more explosive in the country.
Georgia is set to receive the ball after halftime, after Mississippi State elected to take the ball first after winning the toss before the game. Georgia in the first half had 109 rushing yards and 176 passing yards. Mississippi State had 86 rushing yards and 81 passing yards.
Georgia proceeded to open up the first half with a massive touchdown run from Nate Frazier. A 50+ yard rush from the sophomore running back. The next drive, it was Noah Thomas' turn as he took a pass from Stockton 60+ yards for another touchdown.
As for Mississippi State, their quarterback Blake Shapen was pulled from the game after taking a shot from Georgia's defense. Taylor proceeded to finish the game for the Bulldogs and added another touchdown run to his count in the third quarter.
Georgia proceeded to put on another nice drive in the opening of the fourth quarter, but a holding call on first down put them behind the stickss. Instead of a touchdown, Peyton Woodring puts it through the uprights to add on to Georgia's lead by a score of 41-14.
After Georgia's defense got another stop on the ensuing drive, Ryan Puglisi stepped in at quarterback. The Dawgs run the ball a few times and a pass to Elyiss Williams on third and long falls incomplete to force a punt.
Mississippi State proceeds to find an explosive pass to Brennan Thompson late in the fourth quarter and Taylor rushes it into the end zone to make it 41-21.
Stockton finished the day with 264 passing yards, three touchdowns and 31 rushing yards. Nate Frazier was the leading rusher for Georgia with over 180 rushing yards in the game. Another very impressive day for Georgia's offense.