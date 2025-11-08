Live Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Score
Live updates from Starkville, Mississippi, as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs' week 11 matchup for the 2025 regular season has arrived as the two teams converge on Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, for today's matchup.
This will be the 28th all-time meeting between these two programs, in a series that has been dominated by the Bulldogs of Georgia. The Dawgs hold a 21-6 record in the series and have won 14 of the previous 15 contests.
The last meeting between these two programs took place during the 2024 season, when Georgia was able to outpace their Bulldog counterparts 41-31 in an offensive shootout. Kirby Smart and his team will be looking for similar success this season.
Georgia's last trip to Starkville, Mississippi, was also a successful venture, as the Dawgs' offense exploded in the second half to coast to a 45-19. The win would mark the Dawgs' final contest against legendary head coach Mike Leach.
College Football Playoff Aspirations on the Line for Georgia
While today's contest is not a "do-or-die" situation for Georgia, losing today would create a significant uphill battle for the Bulldogs to reach this year's College Football Playoff. The Dawgs have appeared in three of the last four playoffs and have successfully earned a pair of national title victories during that time.
Although Georgia has avoided suffering multiple catastrophic injuries this season, the Dawgs are expected to be down a handful of starters heading into today's matchup. The most notable names not playing today include Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Hall suffered a lower leg injury during last week's victory against Florida and has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season. His loss has the potential to have a massive impact on the Dawgs' interior defensive line.
With a win, the Bulldogs will extend a lengthy win streak against unranked opponents under Kirby Smart and will place themselves one step closer to reaching this year's playoff. Stay tuned for more updates from today's matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Live Updates:
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated periodically as gameplay continues throughout the afternoon. Kickoff for today's game is currently scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.