Georgia Bulldogs Sugar Bowl Opponent Made Official

The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered they will play the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl.

The stage is officially set. The Georgia Bulldogs will rematch against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl during the quarterfinal round of the college football playoff. The Dawgs won the first game against Ole Miss in the regular season in Athens, Ga.

The Rebels dominated Tulane for a second time in the first round of the playoffs. The Rebels went into halftime with a 17-3 lead and proceeded to cruise in the second half to another dominant win. Now they will try to change the outcome from the first matchup against the Bulldogs.

An important thing to note this time around is Lane Kiffin will not be coaching Ole Miss. Kiffin elected to take the LSU head coaching job after the conclusion of the regular season and is not coaching the Rebels during the playoffs. With that said, most of the staff is in Oxford finishing out the rest of the season. Including defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is now the head coach, and offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr.

Georgia and Ole Miss Will Rematch in Sugar Bowl

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes against Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kirby Smart has fared well in rematches as a head coach. In fact, Smart has not lost a single remacth as a head coach. The most recent example being against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game, where they redeemed their regular season loss with a 28-7 win to earn a first round bye in the playoffs.

Georgia was able to get some much needed rest over the last two weeks as they were banged up heading into conference championship weekend. They are hopeful to get some key players back for the game against Ole Miss by the time New Year's day rolls around.

Georgia and Ole Miss got into an offensive shootout the first time around. The Rebels scored on their first five offensive possessions and Georgia did not punt a single time. The Rebels even held a nine point lead in the second half, but quarterback Gunner Stockton was dialed in. He went a perfect 12/12 in the second half and helped lead the Bulldogs to a massive win. It's the only game Ole Miss has lost all season.

Georgia and Ole Miss will face off on Jan. 1 in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. The winner of the game will move on to face the winner of Miami vs Ohio State.

More from Bulldogs on SI: