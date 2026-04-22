Final NFL Mock Draft - Predicting Where Georgia Football Players Go in the 2026 Draft

Predicting which rounds each Georgia football player will go in the NFL draft.

The NFL draft will officially kickoff on Thursday. The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a year in which they had 13 players selected, just two short of their NFL draft record of 15. This year, they have another strong list of candidates.

Several Bulldlogs have been discussed of being selected in the first round. Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling feels like a lock to be one of the first 32 picks, and defensive tackle Christen Miller and linebacker CJ Allen could also hear their names in the first round.

So, with the NFL draft taking place tomorrow, here is the round I predict for every Georgia football player to land in this year's class.

Georgia Football NFL Mock Draft

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling, 1st Round

CJ Allen, 2nd Round

Christen Miller, 2nd Round

Zachariah Branch, 3rd Round

Oscar Delp, 3rd Round

Daylen Everette, 4th Round

Colbie Young 5th Round

Micah Morris, 5th Round

Dillon Bell, 6th Round

Brett Thorson, 6th Round

Noah Thomas, 7th Round

That does leave a few players off the list. Running back Cash Jones, long snapper Beau Garnder and safety JaCorey Thomas. All three of those players I expect to be picked up in the undrafted free agency market.

Needless to say, it should be a busy weekend for the Bulldogs as they have prospects projected to land on all three days of the event.

One thing to keep an eye on is where Freeling falls in the first round. Some mock drafts have had him going as high as No. 6 and some have him being picked up later in the first round. It will be a battle between him, Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano and Kadyn Proctor for positioning on day one. All of those names are expected to be first round tackles this year.

The Bulldogs have had a lot of success in the NFL draft since Kirby Smart became the head coach. Over just the last three years, Georgia has had 31 total players selected. They have also had a total of 20 players selected in the first round and will likely add to that tally this season.

The NFL draft starts on Thursday and starts at 8 PM ET. The second and third rounds will start on Friday at 7 PM ET and then the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh round will take place on Saturday.