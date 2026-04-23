NFL Draft Profile - Colbie Young, WR, Georgia Football

A look at the NFL draft profile of Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to continue their run as one of the best NFL talent pipelines during this year's NFL draft. One player that will be hoping to hear his name called this weekend is wide receiver Colbie Young.

Young started his career with Miami Hurricanes and then transferred to Georgia ahead of the 2024 college football season. Unfortunately, Young did not get to complete a full season with the Bulldogs either year. In 2024, it was due to an off the field issue and in 2025 it was due to him breaking his ankle against Ole Miss in the middle of the season.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young?

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Young was not rated and had to take the JUCO route. He ended up going to Lackawanna College and that led to him landing with the Hurricanes. In two years at Miami, Young racked up 79 receptions for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns. That led him to transfer to Georgia.

During his time in Athens, Young had 37 receptions for 507 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to Young's injury during the 2025 season, it looked like he was tracking for a massive final season with the Bulldogs. He and Zachariah Branch were the focal points of the passing game, and Young showed a tremendous ability to create yards after the catch. A very tough player to bring down to the ground once he had the ball. He averaged 13.8 yards per reception last season.

So while Young may not be rated as one of the top wide receivers in this year's draft class, he could end up being one of the most underrated players.

When healthy, Young showed the capabilities of being one of the best players on the field. As a big body receiver, Young can both get over the top of a defense and make contested catches, and can also be an option in the quick game with his ability to create yards after the catch.

So whichever team drafts Young, he may not be one of the headliners of the draft class, but he very well could end up being a player that lasts a long time in the league. And for someone that likely will be selected somewhere around the 5th round, that's all you can really ask for.