Latest NFL Mock Draft - 5 Georgia Football Players Selected in First Two Rounds

The latest NFL mock draft has five Georgia football players being selected in the first two rounds.

The NFL Draft is just a little under a week from starting up. The Georgia Bulldogs have a good number of prospects available for this year's draft and who will be hoping they hear their name called next weekend. And if the latest NFL mock draft is any indication of what is to come, they won't have to worry about that happening.

ESPN's Mel Kiper released his latest two round mock draft and he had five former Georgia Bulldogs being drafted.

Georgia Bulldogs Takeover Latest NFL Mock Draft

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Two of them were first round draft picks with Monroe Freeling being the first name off the board to the Detroit Lions at 17th overall. Some draft experts going a lot higher, but Kiper mentions that Freeling having just 18 starts in his college career could worry some teams, but there is too much potential to pass up on him in the first round.

Shortly after Freeling, Kiper had the Houston Texans taking Christen Miller with the 28th overall pick.

"An already elite defense gets better," Kiper wrote. "Houston can put Miller next to Sheldon Rankins on the interior to push the pocket and create more pass-rush opportunities outside for Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter."

The second round is where the Bulldogs take over in Kiper's mock draft. CJ Allen is the first pick of the second round by the New York Jets with the 33rd overall pick.

"Allen is a three-down 'backer who always seems to be around the ball because he anticipates so well," Kiper wrote.

Later in the round, Kiper then had the Pittsburgh Steelers taking Zachariah Branch with the 53rd overall pick. Kiper mentions the Steelers need a quick game option in their offense and there is nobody more perfectly fit for that role in this draft class than Branch.

The final Bulldog to be selected in Kiper's mock draft is tight end Oscar Delp and to the Philadelphia Egales nonetheless. Delp has become one of the more intriguing prospects of this draft class and Kiper thinks teams might jump on this one earlier than expected.

"Delp's stats aren't going to wow you (20 catches for 261 yards and one TD in 2025), but he's effective with the ball in his hands and has some potential to his game," Kiper said. "And the Eagles love the Georgia pipeline."