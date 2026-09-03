Five Predictions For UGA Football's 2026 Season Opener Against Tennessee State

The Georgia Bulldogs will finally kick off the 2026 season this upcoming weekend. Before they tackle a tough nine-game conference schedule, the Bulldogs will host Tennessee State on Saturday inside Sanford Stadium. Here's what will happen during the game...

1. The Georgia Bulldogs will play at least three quarterbacks. Returning starter Gunner Stockton will take the first snap and lead the offense early, but once the game is put away and under control, look for at least two more quarterbacks to see action against the Tigers. There's still a major battle for the backup role with multiple passers looking to win the job. Junior quarterback Ryan Puglisi is competing with second-year passers Ryan Montgomery, and Hezekiah Mellinder for the backup role behind Stockton. Look for at least two of those quarterbacks to get some serious action in the second half this weekend.

2. The Bulldog defense will force at least three turnovers. Maybe four. Everyone knows Georgia's defense should be elite this upcoming season. They're extremely talented across the board with several returning starters back for another season. They've been working hard in the off-season to create more turnovers and that's something I expect we'll see on Saturday. They're fast, active, and if they can create some pass-rush, turnovers could come in bunches.

3. The Bulldogs will rush for at least 250 yards. Now this could happen for multiple reasons. Head coach Kirby Smart has made it clear they want to continue running the ball effectively. They want to use their big, experienced offensive line and stable of backs to establish the ground game early. Tennessee State's defense allowed 180 rushing yards last week in their loss to Jackson State. The Bulldogs should be able to run at will against the Tigers in week one. With the tmeperates expected to be in the mid-90s, look for the Bulldogs to run the ball over and over in the second half with the game put away.

4. The Georgia defense will force a shutout. Not a single point. This is a bad matchup in every way for Tennessee State. They ran for less than three yards a rush against Jackson State in week one. They made some plays in the passing game, but they're going to have a very hard time moving the football against this Georgia defense. Even when the reserves come in, look for the Bulldog defense to fly around and play winning football. Tennessee State doesn't have the depth on offense needed to move the ball effectively or put up anything on the scoreboard.

5. Several freshmen make an impact. On Saturday night there will be several new freshmen that Georgia fans will remember from the game. Freshman Zykie Helton is the favorite to start on the offensive line. New pass-catchers like Kaiden Prothro and Craig Dandridge could see several targets come their way. A large freshman class in the secondary could lead to some new players seeing the field in the second half. Coach Smart is always looking to get his younger players some experience, and that means several freshmen will likely have a chance to make big plays against Tennessee State.