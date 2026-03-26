Florida Gators Quarterback Aaron Philo Discusses His Hate for the Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators quarterback made sure not to mince words when discussing his disdain for rival program, the Georgia Bulldogs.

College football is a sport home to many unique rivalries, where fans in players rarely have nice things to say about one another. Whether these rivalries are interstate bouts, border wars, or just two conference opponents, there is plenty of hate to be had within the sport.

One of the most storied rivalries within the SEC takes place between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs. The two teams have met annually at a neutral site for decades, and have competed in some incredibly historic matchups, that oftentimes further one team's hate for the other.

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo has yet to take an official snap with the Gators, but is already the perfect match for his new team, as he recently revealed his disdain for Georgia during a media availability.

During the availability, Philo revealed that he hated Georgia "A lot" and that his hate for the Dawgs has been present his entire life. The quarterback also revealed that his girlfriend was ironically enough, a massive Georgia fan.

Transfer QB Aaron Philo is going to fit right in with Gator Nation.



Despite growing up 10 miles from Athens, he’s always hated Georgia.



His girlfriend attends UGA and cheers for the Dawgs. He would never.



“That doesn’t make me a Georgia fan.”



STORY: https://t.co/hRHC4YB9lk pic.twitter.com/AMUYah7fLx — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) March 25, 2026

Philo's deep hatred for Georgia also likely comes from personal experience, as the Gators' quarterback was previously a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets roster, another one of the Bulldogs biggest rivals.

Philo and the Jackets suffered a pair of devastating losses to Georgia in his time with the program, including 2024's instant classic that took eight overtimes to decide a victor. The Yellow Jackets have also not defeated Georgia since 2016.

The Florida Gators also have plenty of reasons to hate the Bulldogs. The team has gone a staggering five consecutive seasons without defeating Georgia, and has suffered some devastating losses such as, last year's thriller, that saw Georgia take a late fourth quarter lead to avoid an upset.

In an age where transfer players seem to rule the sport, the passion and hatred for other schools can somewhat be lost. However, based on Philo's comments appear to suggest that there will be a strong sense of hatred when the two teams play this fall.

Georgia will be looking to once again hand Florida (and Aaron Philo) a defeat this season. The Bulldogs and Gators will renew their rivalry on Saturday, October 31st in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the first time in nearly 30 years the two teams do not meet in Jacksonville, Florida.