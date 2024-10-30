Georgia vs Florida Rivalry Moving Locations in 2026 and 2027
The Georgia vs Florida rivalry is moving locations during the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
The Georgia vs Florida rivalry, also known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, has long been played in Jacksonville, Florida at Everbank Field. However, with the Jacksonville Jaguars undergoing renovations for their home stadium, has forced the rivalry to move to a different location for 2026 and 2027. The 2026 game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and the 2027 game will be played at Tampa's Raymond Jones Stadium, Brett McMurphy reports.
This is the first time since 1994 and 1995 that the Georgia vs Florida game will not be played in Jacksonville. In those two seasons, both teams got a home game due to stadium modifcations occuring at the time.
The Bulldogs have commanded this series recently, as they have won six out of the last seven matchups, including the previous three, by 20 points or more. This year, the Dawgs will be looking to recreate the success of previous years once again and do something they have not done in more than 40 years.
Should Georgia emerge victorious on Saturday, it will be the Dawgs' fourth-straight victory in the series. This would be the longest win streak Georgia has achieved in this series since the Bulldogs won six straight from 1978-83.
