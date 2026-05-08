Andrew Beard Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be Georgia Football?

Andrew Beard, a 2027 RB, is set to announce his commitment. Will it be the Georgia Bulldogs?

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a bit of an up and down spell on the recruiting trail as of late. They have received two decommitments over the past few weeks while also receiving a commitment from Jaxon Dollar. Now, another major Georgia target is set to come off the board on Friday.

Andrew Beard, a running back in the 2027 class, is set to announce his decision at 4 PM ET. He will choose between Georgia, Florida, Clemson and Tennessee. So who will Beard be choosing?

Beard is rated as a four-star prospect, the 165th-best player in the country, the ninth-best running back in the class and the 18th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals' industry rankings. Beard is set to take official visits to all of his finalists this summer, but it looks like he will make his decision before those visits.

Will Andrew Beard Pick the Georgia Bulldogs?

Andrew Beard, 2027 Prince Avenue Christian School running back in a drill during the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only has Beard shown interest in Georgia, but he is also a family legacy of the program as his uncle is Garrison Hearst, one of the best backs to come through the program in its history. Will that prevail in his recruitment, though?

The Bulldogs certainly have a shot at landing Beard, but Florida has also done their work as well. The Gators have been very hot on the trail since hiring Jon Sumrall to be the new head coach, and they have a lot of momentum coming into this one, so they are a team to look out for.

As for Georgia's situation, if they were to land Beard, their running back class would be in great shape. They have commitments from five-star Kemon Spell and in-state prospect Noah Parker, so if they are able to add a name like Beard into the mix, that would be huge. However, if they lose out on Beard, it wouldn't necessarily be the end of the world either.

The Bulldogs are also in the mix for some other big-name running back prospects in the class, and it appears they are interested in adding a third name to the class. There is still a long way to go before the 2027 class starts wrapping up, but this is a time of year when momentum is gained.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Donte Wright, CB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB