Update on Georgia vs Kent State Ticket Sales

Georgia is set to play their second home game of the season against Kent State on Saturday and Noon inside Sanford Stadium and there are plenty of tickets still available.

According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for Saturday's game is $22 in section 303, with the most expensive ticket available being a club-level ticket in section 234 for $900. 

Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $42.00 in section 609, to 50-yard line tickets on the home side for $156 per ticket. 

Georgia is listed as a 42-point favorite, with an over/under set at 59-points, according to DraftKings. According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Georgia holds a 99.2 percent chance of beating the Golden Flashes.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

