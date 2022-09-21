Update on Georgia vs Kent State Ticket Sales

Georgia is set to play their second home game of the season against Kent State on Saturday and Noon inside Sanford Stadium and there are plenty of tickets still available, and for a reasonable price as well.

According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for Saturday's game is $22 in section 303, with the most expensive ticket available being a club-level ticket in section 234 for $900.

Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $42.00 in section 609, to 50-yard line tickets on the home side for $156 per ticket.

Georgia is listed as a 42-point favorite, with an over/under set at 59-points, according to DraftKings. According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Georgia holds a 99.2 percent chance of beating the Golden Flashes.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State

Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 23rd, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)

SEC+ (via ESPN+) Stadium : Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN