Georgia opened the season as the number three team in both preseason polls, and the odds-makers in Vegas saw them as the third most likely team to win a national championship in 2022.

It only took two weeks for the defending national champions to regain their spot atop both the polls and in the odds by Vegas, who named Georgia the new national title favorite after the Bulldogs opened the season with a 49-3 win over Oregon and a shutout 33-0 victory over Samford.

Add in the 48-7 win over South Carolina, and Georgia has been dominant in each of its showings. The defense has shown little regression on the scoreboard after losing eight NFL draft picks from a year ago. At the same time, the offense looks to be firing on all cylinders, with sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett leading the way.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett through three games, has 952 yards passing on 72.2% passing and 5 TDs while adding another 3 TDs with his legs.

The one nicknamed the "Mailman" continues to improve his game as his decisiveness and confidence in the offense shows on tape. He's been effective in and outside of the pocket and is quickly putting together a case for being in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Ultimately what may end up holding Bennett back from winning the most prestigious individual award in college football is the fact that he has yet to play a snap in the fourth quarter, something other Heisman candidates like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud cannot say.

He's still got great betting odds considering, +2500.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN